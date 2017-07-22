Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned back to Triple-A
Koch was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
This is a corresponding move after the Diamondbacks officially called up Anthony Banda to make his major league debut Saturday. Koch was considered to be in the running for Saturday's start, but will instead head back to Reno after not making an appearance during his brief stint with the big league club. Koch, 26, has an 8.47 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP across four appearances at Reno this season.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...