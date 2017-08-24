Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned to Triple-A
Koch was sent down to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday's contest.
Koch was recalled to the big leagues just a few days ago, and was able to make one appearance during his brief stay with the team, allowing three runs off two hits and a walk while failing to record an out during Tuesday's game. He was optioned in order to make room for Robbie Ray (concussion) on the active roster, prior to his start Thursday. The 26-year-old will continue to serve as organizational depth for Arizona, but he's unlikely to see any meaningful time on the mound with the club this season.
