Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Picks up second win
Kock (2-0) allowed one run on six hits while striking out three across 6.1 innings as he picked up the win Sunday against the Astros.
Koch continued his success on the hill Sunday, receiving just enough run support to come away with the win. He's yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, and he currently sports a 2.13 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Koch will look to put together another solid performance Saturday against the Nationals in what figures to be his next start.
