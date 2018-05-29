Koch (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs on 11 hits and a walk through five innings Monday against the Reds.

Koch was lifted by the Diamondbacks offense, which broke out for four runs in the second inning and nine runs through the first five frames. He just couldn't miss bats, as he induced just four swinging strikes en route to his second strikeout-less start in three outings. Koch's season high for strikeouts is just five, and his 4.7 K/9 would rivals San Francisco's Ty Blach (4.5) for the worst in the league if Koch had enough innings to qualify. Koch has sharp control, but that won't be enough if he can't find a way to draw more swinging strikes. His next turn is scheduled for Sunday against the Marlins.