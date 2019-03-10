Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Receives starting nod Sunday
Koch (arm) will start Sunday's split-squad game against the Rockies in Mexico.
Koch was scratched from his first spring start Feb. 22 due to right arm fatigue but has since made two Cactus League appearances for the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old should be ready to go for Opening Day as he attempts to earn a spot in Arizona's starting rotation.
