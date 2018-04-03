Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Rejoins major-league club
The Diamondbacks recalled Koch from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Koch was optioned to Reno on March 22 but returns to Arizona with third baseman Jake Lamb (shoulder) heading to the disabled list. The 27-year-old brings immediate value to the Diamondbacks' bullpen following Monday's 15-inning win over the Dodgers and should typically be utilized in a low-leverage role while he remains in the majors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Returns to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Bypassed for Saturday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Could be in line for Saturday start•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...