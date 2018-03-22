Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Returns to minors
Koch was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
The 27-year-old pitched 14.1 innings this spring, producing a 4.40 ERA to go with an 11:2 K:BB. Koch was a long-shot to start the season in the majors, and now he'll continue to dwell in the minors in his final season with minor-league options.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Bypassed for Saturday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Could be in line for Saturday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Back to full strength after shoulder injury•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...