Koch was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

The 27-year-old pitched 14.1 innings this spring, producing a 4.40 ERA to go with an 11:2 K:BB. Koch was a long-shot to start the season in the majors, and now he'll continue to dwell in the minors in his final season with minor-league options.

