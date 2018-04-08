Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Returns to Triple-A
The Diamondbacks optioned Koch to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Koch was promoted from Triple-A on Tuesday to provide bullpen depth after Monday's 15-inning game, and pitched two scoreless innings in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals before returning to Reno. The 27-year-old was optioned to make room on the 25-man roster for first baseman and outfielder Christian Walker.
