The Diamondbacks optioned Koch to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Koch was promoted from Triple-A on Tuesday to provide bullpen depth after Monday's 15-inning game, and pitched two scoreless innings in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals before returning to Reno. The 27-year-old was optioned to make room on the 25-man roster for first baseman and outfielder Christian Walker.