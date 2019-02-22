Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Scratched from spring start
Koch was scratched from his upcoming spring debut Friday due to arm fatigue.
It's possible that this is just a minor spring maintenance issue, though it's not a great sign for a pitcher to fatigued before game action even starts. Nick Green will start the team's Cactus League opener in his place.
