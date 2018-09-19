Koch struck out seven over four scoreless innings out of the bullpen Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 loss to the Cubs. He gave up three hits and issued no walks in the 51-pitch appearance.

Koch's performance in long relief was one of the few silver linings on the day for the Diamondbacks, whose fading playoff hopes took another hit with the team dropping a fourth consecutive game. Though Matt Andriese received the starting nod in place of the injured Clay Buchholz (elbow), Koch could enter the rotation the next time the fifth spot comes up. Koch was the better performer of the two pitchers by a significant margin, as Andriese was tagged for five runs while lasting only two innings.