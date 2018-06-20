Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Takes loss Tuesday against the Angels
Koch (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, issuing two walks and no strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Koch surrendered a couple solo home runs -- to Ian Kinsler and Kole Calhoun -- but the major damage came on a bases-loaded single by Mike Trout that scored three. In three of his last five starts Koch has allowed five earned runs, but the other two outings were quality starts. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 38:17 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Considering that several Arizona starters are slated to return to the rotation soon, it's uncertain when Koch will next take the mound or in what capacity.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Earns fifth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Allows five earned runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Bounces back with strong start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Picks up third win despite rough outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Takes tough-luck loss versus Brewers•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Lit up for eight runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas