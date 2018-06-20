Koch (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, issuing two walks and no strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Koch surrendered a couple solo home runs -- to Ian Kinsler and Kole Calhoun -- but the major damage came on a bases-loaded single by Mike Trout that scored three. In three of his last five starts Koch has allowed five earned runs, but the other two outings were quality starts. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 38:17 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Considering that several Arizona starters are slated to return to the rotation soon, it's uncertain when Koch will next take the mound or in what capacity.