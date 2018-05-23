Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Takes tough-luck loss versus Brewers
Koch (2-3) allowed one run on three hits and three walks across 5.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out five.
Koch retired the first 11 batters he faced and took a shutout into the sixth inning. He allowed a double and a walk to begin the frame, however, and was charged with a run as the bullpen let an inherited runner cross the plate after his removal. Koch bounced back nicely after he was shelled for eight runs in his previous start, and he's now allowed two runs or fewer in six of his eight appearances this season. He'll take a 3.77 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP into next Monday's start against the Reds.
