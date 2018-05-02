Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Turns in another solid outing
Koch did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings against the Dodgers.
Koch fell an inning short of being able to qualify for his third straight quality start, but it was another solid showing nonetheless. He's not overpowering hitters and has yet to strike out more than four batters in any single start, but he's limited the damage by largely keeping the ball on the ground and induced another eight ground outs Tuesday versus just four fly outs. With a 2.37 ERA, the righty is certainly pitching well enough to keep earning his starts, though he draws a tough matchup next time out against the defending champion Astros on Sunday.
