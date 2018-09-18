Koch will head back to the bullpen with Matt Andriese set to replace the injured Clay Buchholz (elbow) in the rotation Tuesday against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After Buchholz was shut down after experiencing elbow stiffness during a pregame bullpen session last Thursday in Colorado, Koch was pressed into a starting role on short notice. Considering the circumstances, Koch did well to eat three innings for the Diamondbacks, though he was tagged for four runs on eight hits and two walks. With Koch having posted a 4.83 ERA and a measly 4.5 K/9 over 13 starts with the big club this season, the Diamondbacks weren't eager to look his way again for starts over the final two weeks, so they'll instead give Andriese a chance to prove his worth in the rotation.