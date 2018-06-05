Diamondbacks' Matt McLain: Lands with D-backs at No. 25 overall

The Diamondbacks have selected McLain with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A prep middle infielder from California, McLain may be able to stick at shortstop, but the furthest he would slide down the defensive spectrum would be to second base or center field. He has at least average tools across the board, with a chance to hit for a decent average and hit 15-plus home runs. The big selling point for fantasy purposes is his plus speed. If he were to max out, we could be talking about a middle infielder who could flirt with some 20/20 seasons. He is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, and was committed to UCLA, but is expected to sign, as he was not necessarily seen as a first-round talent.