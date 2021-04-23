site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Back in big leagues
Peacock was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Peacock spent a brief period on the big-league roster earlier in April, allowing just two unearned runs on two hits in 5.1 innings. Riley Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.
