Peacock (2-6) allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out three across two innings, taking the loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Peacock retired the side in the sixth inning, but struggled when he came back out for the seventh. He allowed the first five batters to get a hit off him before striking out three in a row. The 27-year-old does not have an appearance without allowing any runs since May 9. In that stretch, he had a 5.72 ERA in 36.2 innings. He only has a 6.1 K/9 on the season.