The Diamondbacks recalled Peacock from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Mets.

Peacock was summoned from Triple-A Reno for the Diamondbacks' trip to New York in case he was needed as an extra relief arm. With Caleb Smith working three innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 10-3 loss and not available for Sunday's series finale with the Mets, Peacock will move up to the 28-man active roster as a replacement for the lefty, who was optioned to Reno. Expect Peacock's opportunities to mostly be limited to long-relief or low-leverage situations while he's with the big club.