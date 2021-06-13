Peacock (finger) is scheduled to start Monday's series opener in San Francisco.
Peacock's availability for his sixth start of the season was in some question after he took a comebacker off his right ring finger in his outing Wednesday versus the Athletics, but he'll be ready to go Monday on his normal four days' rest. Through his first five MLB starts, the 27-year-old has posted a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 across 22.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Will make next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: X-rays return negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Yields four runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Posts quality start in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Ready for Sunday•