Peacock (2-4) allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

Peacock is lucky to have only allowed three runs Monday as he put Giants in scoring position during every inning. The 27-year-old has now taken a loss in three straight starts and his season ERA ticked up slightly to 5.26. He's projected to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.