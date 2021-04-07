Peacock (1-0) delivered three innings Tuesday to pick up the win over Colorado in extra innings. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The Diamondbacks depleted their bullpen and needed length from Peacock, who was called up Tuesday to replace the injured Joakim Soria (calf). The 27-year-old was ticketed for low-leverage innings, but was needed for important work in extra innings. A minor-league starter, Peacock had the bullets to throw multiple innings. He also delivered a base hit in the 13th inning and scored on Ketel Marte's two-run double.