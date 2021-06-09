Peacock was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent right hand injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Peacock took a comebacker off his right hand with two outs in the second inning, and he was immediately removed from the game. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force the right-hander to miss his next start. Prior to his departure, he allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings.