Peacock tossed 5.1 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard until the fourth frame, when he allowed his lone run on a double and a single. Aside from that inning, Peacock cruised, yielding only two additional hits -- both singles. He has functioned mostly as a reliever this season but may have earned additional starts with Wednesday's strong outing. In his two appearances as a starter, the 27-year-old has allowed four runs while posting a 7:0 K:BB across 10.1 innings.