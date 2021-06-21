Peacock was placed on the bereavement list Monday.
Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list. That means it's possible but not guaranteed that he makes his next scheduled start, which lines up to come Friday against the Padres. Humberto Castellanos was recalled in a corresponding move.
