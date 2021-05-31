Peacock (2-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out six across six innings, earning the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Peacock allowed a run on a solo shot by Dylan Carlson in the first inning, then allowed another run in the second frame. However, he settled in to fire four shutout innings before being relieved. It was a nice performance for the 27-year-old who missed his last start due to an illness. He has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 28 innings. He boasts a 1.0 BB/9. His next start is scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.