The Diamondbacks plan to call up Peacock from Triple-A Reno ahead of Tuesday's game in Colorado, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He'll be moving up to the active roster as a replacement in the bullpen for Joakim Soria (calf), who is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list later Tuesday. Peacock, a 26-year-old right-hander who has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, will likely be ticketed for low-leverage duties out of the bullpen.