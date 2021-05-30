Peacock (illness) threw a bullpen session Friday and is on target to pitch Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks confirmed Peacock will start Sunday against the Cardinals. The right-hander was scratched from his previous start, but he will get the ball Sunday for his third start of the season and attempt to halt Arizona's 13-game losing streak.
