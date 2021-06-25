Peacock was reinstated from the bereavement list Friday.
Peacock had been away from the team since Monday, but he'll return after several days. Right-hander Corbin Martin will start Friday's matchup against the Padres. The Diamondbacks haven't yet announced when Peacock could make his next start, but he could be a candidate to take the mound early next week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Labors through five innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Coughs up 10 hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Will make next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: X-rays return negative•