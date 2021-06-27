Peacock tossed two innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Padres, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk.

Before landing on the bereavement list June 21, Peacock had started in each of his last seven appearances, posting a 4.96 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 32.2 innings. After reinstating Peacock on Friday, the Diamondbacks opted to use him in a mop-up role, as he entered the contest with Arizona already trailing 8-5. Arizona optioned starter Corbin Martin to Triple-A Reno after the contest, but Peacock may not be called on to fill the opening in the rotation. Jake Faria will pick up his first start Monday in St. Louis, and Alex Young could remain in the rotation when a fifth starter is next needed in Wednesday's series finale with the Cardinals.