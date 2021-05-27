Peacock was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cardinals on Thursday due to an illness.
Peacock was expected to make his third straight appearance as a starter, but Jon Duplantier will start in his place Thursday. It's not yet clear when Peacock will be able to make his next appearance.
