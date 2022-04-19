Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Peacock was promoted over the weekend and made two appearances during his short time with the team, including during Tuesday's matinee. He'll remainwith the Diamondbacks on the taxi squad but has lost his spot on the 40-man roster. Edwin Uceta was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Struggles as opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Spot start Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Takes loss in ninth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Earns relief win Friday•