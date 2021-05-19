Peacock will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 27-year-old pitched decent in a spot start last week, and he'll receive another look Wednesday. Peacock had one disastrous performance this season with seven runs allowed while recording only one out, but he otherwise has a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings.
