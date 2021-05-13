Peacock (1-1) took the loss against Miami on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out three over five innings.

Peacock was tabbed for the start after Zac Gallen (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL earlier in the day. The 27-year-old held his own considering the impromptu nature of the start, but he was done in by a pair of Marlins long balls. Peacock will likely return to the bullpen moving forward.