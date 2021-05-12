Peacock will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old will make the first start of his big-league career with scheduled starter Zac Gallen (elbow) a late addition to the injured list. Peacock has struggled in his first taste of MLB action this season with eight runs allowed through 11.2 innings. He primarily worked as a starter in the minors, but he hasn't pitched over two innings since his debut April 6, so he's unlikely to have the workload of a traditional starter Wednesday.