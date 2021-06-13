Peacock (finger) will make his next start, but the Diamondbacks don't have a set date for the outing, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peacock reported numbness in a finger on his right hand during his previous start, but X-rays were negative, and he should not miss a turn of the rotation. His spot in the rotation comes due Tuesday on the road against San Francisco.
