Peacock (2-3) had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with numbness in his right ring finger after exiting Wednesday's start at Oakland, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. He was charged with the loss after giving up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 1.2 innings.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the second inning when he was struck by a comebacker, resulting in his immediate removal from the contest. It remains unclear if the injury will affect Peacock's availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for early next week in San Francisco.