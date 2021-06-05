Peacock (2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Peacock got off to a rocky start and never really found his groove Friday. He gave up runs in each of the first three innings, including a solo homer by Daniel Vogelbach in the first. The 6-foot-1 righty took his first loss since May 12 and saw his season ERA rise to 4.68. Peacock is lined up to face Oakland on the road next week.