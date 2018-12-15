Diamondbacks' Matt Szczur: Inks minor-league deal
Szczur signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.
As a part of the deal, Szczur has received an invitation to big-league camp, and he's been assigned to Triple-A Reno. He appeared in 57 games for the Padres a season ago, posting a .187/.265/.267 slash line with six RBI and three stolen bases.
