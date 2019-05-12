Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Absorbs second straight loss
Kelly (3-4) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five over seven innings in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.
Kelly was much improved compared to his previous outing when seven runs crossed the plate in four innings, but he was tagged with a second straight loss. It was the fourth quality start in eight outings for the right-hander, who carries a 4.70 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Giants.
