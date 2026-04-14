The Diamondbacks activated Kelly (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Kelly is set to make his season debut Tuesday in Baltimore after getting a late start due to a back injury. The veteran right-hander threw six innings and 83 pitches in an extended spring training game last week, so he should be able to handle close to a full workload against the Orioles. Brandon Pfaadt has been demoted to the Diamondbacks' bullpen to accommodate the return of Kelly.