Kelly is experimenting with a new pitch, a slider, this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly used the new pitch six times. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo believes Kelly's existing repertoire works but thinks the slider could be another option to get early-count outs or swing-and-miss strikes against right-handed hitters. "I think good pitchers and good players are always making adjustments. It was definitely something he brought into camp. He embraced it. We're going to watch him continue to work on it," the manager said. Kelly's existing arsenal consists of four-seam and two-seam fastballs, a curveball, changeup and cutter.