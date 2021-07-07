Kelly completed 5.1 innings against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander didn't have his best stuff Tuesday -- he induced only six swinging strikes and tied his season low with one strikeout -- but he hung around well enough to be lined up for the win before Arizona's bullpen allowed a seventh-inning run. Kelly was staked to an early three-run lead and blanked Colorado for three frames before the Rockies pushed across a single run in both the fourth and fifth innings. After struggling to a 5.40 ERA through his first 14 starts, Kelly has turned things around of late, allowing no more than three earned runs in any outing since June 21. Over that span, he has registered a 2.13 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 25.1 innings. Kelly tentatively lines up to start Arizona's final game before the All-Star break, which will come Sunday on the road against the Dodgers.