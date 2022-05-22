Kelly registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Kelly pitched well Sunday aside from the second inning, when a P.J. Higgins triple cleared the bases with two out. The 33-year-old has come back to earth during his last three turns with a 10.50 ERA across 12 innings after posting a dazzling 1.22 mark during his first six starts. Kelly will take a 3.49 ERA and 1.31 WHIP into a start scheduled to come next weekend against the Dodgers.