Kelly allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings Thursday against the Angels.

Kelly got his pitch count up to 71 in what was his third straight strong outing after a pair of disastrous ones to kick off the Cactus League. Spring-training results are not terribly important, but there's some value to be gleaned from outings in the final week of camp. That Kelly was effective against the Angels' best lineup is encouraging.