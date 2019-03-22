Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Another strong outing
Kelly allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings Thursday against the Angels.
Kelly got his pitch count up to 71 in what was his third straight strong outing after a pair of disastrous ones to kick off the Cactus League. Spring-training results are not terribly important, but there's some value to be gleaned from outings in the final week of camp. That Kelly was effective against the Angels' best lineup is encouraging.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notes: Knebel down; Woodruff, Burnes up
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.