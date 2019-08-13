Kelly (8-12) picked up the win against the Rockies on Monday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in an 8-6 victory for the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't a good final stat line for Kelly, but it wound up being enough to give him his eighth win of the season as his teammates provided him with excellent run support. The right-hander has been struggling of late, as this was the third time in his last four starts that he's given up at least six earned runs. He's seen his ERA jump up to 4.75 over that stretch, to go along with a 1.32 WHIP and a 109:36 K:BB over 136.1 innings.