Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Bags win despite shaky outing
Kelly (8-12) picked up the win against the Rockies on Monday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in an 8-6 victory for the Diamondbacks.
It wasn't a good final stat line for Kelly, but it wound up being enough to give him his eighth win of the season as his teammates provided him with excellent run support. The right-hander has been struggling of late, as this was the third time in his last four starts that he's given up at least six earned runs. He's seen his ERA jump up to 4.75 over that stretch, to go along with a 1.32 WHIP and a 109:36 K:BB over 136.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Not getting two-start week•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Falls to 7-12•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Flounders against Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Roughed up by O's•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Undone by defense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...