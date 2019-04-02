Kelly (1-0) got the win against the Padres on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two as the Diamondbacks prevailed 10-3.

It was a successful first outing for the right-hander, who won the job as Arizona's fifth starter out of spring training after spending the last four seasons pitching in South Korea, and fired a quality start en route to this victory. It remains to be seen how Kelly's game translates to the MLB level, so it will be hard to assess any potential fantasy value here until there is more of a sample size to judge.