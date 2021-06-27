Kelly (4-7) won Saturday's 10-1 game against San Diego, throwing six innings and allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
Kelly kept the powerful San Diego lineup at bay all game, only allowing one runner past third and preventing any runs from crossing the plate. He now has consecutive wins of at least six innings pitched with one or zero runs allowed and is showing signs of his dominant 2020 form.
