Kelly (12-5) earned the win over Milwaukee on Thursday, pitching seven shutout innings during which he allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven batters.

Kelly received some early run support and capitalized with a dominant start. He didn't allow any extra-base hits and racked up 14 swinging strikes en route to seven punchouts. Kelly extended his streak of appearances without a loss to 12 dating back to the start of July. Over that stretch, he's posted a 2.01 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB over 80.2 innings while picking up six wins. Though the Diamondbacks are likely out of playoff contention, they've at least seen the blossoming of two potential aces in Kelly and Zac Gallen.