Kelly (7-8) was charged with the loss against the Giants on Friday after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.

Kelly put on a decent showing in his first start at Oracle Park. He retired his first four batters until Alex Dickerson broke it up with a solo homer, followed by a double to Brandon Crawford. The 30-year-old rookie also served up a pair of RBI to Buster Posey, one which came from a double that missed home-run status by inches. Kelly is now 1-1 in his two starts against the Giants this year. Through 17 appearances, the right-hander has compiled a 4.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB. Unfortunately, a much tougher matchup looms ahead at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.