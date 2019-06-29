Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Charged with loss
Kelly (7-8) was charged with the loss against the Giants on Friday after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.
Kelly put on a decent showing in his first start at Oracle Park. He retired his first four batters until Alex Dickerson broke it up with a solo homer, followed by a double to Brandon Crawford. The 30-year-old rookie also served up a pair of RBI to Buster Posey, one which came from a double that missed home-run status by inches. Kelly is now 1-1 in his two starts against the Giants this year. Through 17 appearances, the right-hander has compiled a 4.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB. Unfortunately, a much tougher matchup looms ahead at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Winning streak snapped•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Shuts down Phillies for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields one run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Next start coming Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Fans 10 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal