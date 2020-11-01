Kelly's (shoulder) $5.25 million club option for 2021 was picked up by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

He underwent surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in September, but the club must be pretty optimistic about his status for the 2021 season. The 32-year-old righty logged a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 31.1 innings (five starts) this past season.